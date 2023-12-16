Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM) Director Todd Krasnow Sells 4,000 Shares

Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Free Report) Director Todd Krasnow sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.19, for a total value of $208,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

On Monday, November 27th, Todd Krasnow sold 18,894 shares of Symbotic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.21, for a total transaction of $967,561.74.

On Friday, November 24th, Todd Krasnow sold 51,106 shares of Symbotic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.72, for a total transaction of $2,694,308.32.

NASDAQ:SYM traded up $3.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $53.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,390,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 918,414. The company has a market capitalization of $29.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -144.51 and a beta of 2.12. Symbotic Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.21 and a fifty-two week high of $64.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.30 and a 200-day moving average of $41.72.

Symbotic ( NASDAQ:SYM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 20th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). Symbotic had a negative return on equity of 105.30% and a negative net margin of 2.03%. The company had revenue of $391.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.10) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 60.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Symbotic Inc. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Softbank Group CORP. lifted its position in Symbotic by 1,000.0% during the 1st quarter. Softbank Group CORP. now owns 22,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,480,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000,000 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Symbotic by 202.3% in the first quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,041,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,780,000 after buying an additional 696,727 shares during the period. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Symbotic by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 913,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,866,000 after acquiring an additional 158,856 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Symbotic by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 714,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,520,000 after acquiring an additional 144,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Symbotic by 54.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 508,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,624,000 after purchasing an additional 178,589 shares during the period.

SYM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their price target on Symbotic from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Symbotic in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Symbotic in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Symbotic from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.92.

Symbotic Inc, an automation technology company, provides robotics and technology to improve efficiency for retailers and wholesalers in the United States. The company offers Symbotic system, an end-to-end warehouse automation system for product distribution. It also designs, assemblies, and installs modular inventory management systems and performs configuration of embedded software.

