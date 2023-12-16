Symmetry Partners LLC Acquires 88 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Symmetry Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,850 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $738,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BA. United Bank increased its holdings in Boeing by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 5,036 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $964,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in Boeing by 1,064.4% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 850 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Boeing by 68.0% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,111 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 2,879 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in Boeing during the first quarter worth about $836,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Boeing by 26.7% during the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 2,127 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. 61.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Boeing Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of NYSE:BA opened at $263.46 on Friday. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $176.25 and a 1-year high of $265.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.06 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $208.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $212.89.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($3.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.21) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $18.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.01 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($6.18) earnings per share. Boeing’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -6.01 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on BA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised Boeing from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $275.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Boeing from $270.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Boeing from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, William Blair began coverage on shares of Boeing in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.12.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

