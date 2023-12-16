Symmetry Partners LLC Cuts Stock Position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Symmetry Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) by 41.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,277 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 2,308 shares during the quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $752,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 98,082.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 30,022,120 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $6,219,983,000 after acquiring an additional 29,991,542 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 46.4% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,242,203 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $968,877,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343,601 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the second quarter valued at $260,488,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 75,598.7% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 996,195 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $227,521,000 after purchasing an additional 994,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 46.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,709,765 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $354,229,000 after buying an additional 541,566 shares during the period. 82.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $256.00 price objective (down from $280.00) on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Susquehanna restated a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price objective (down previously from $276.00) on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Citigroup upped their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $234.00 to $256.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Argus cut Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 24th. Finally, Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $245.00 price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $257.48.

Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Performance

PXD stock opened at $227.15 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $236.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $226.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.85. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1 year low of $177.26 and a 1 year high of $257.76.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The oil and gas development company reported $5.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.53 by $0.30. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 26.52% and a return on equity of 23.48%. The firm had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.23 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 21.46 EPS for the current year.

Pioneer Natural Resources Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a $3.20 dividend. This represents a $12.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.64%. This is a positive change from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.84. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 23.88%.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. Pioneer Natural Resources Company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

