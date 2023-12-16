Symmetry Partners LLC Grows Holdings in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

Symmetry Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) by 41.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,159 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,279 shares during the quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Jabil were worth $1,416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Jabil by 87.2% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 234 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jabil during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Jabil in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Jabil by 73.3% in the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 390 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi raised its position in Jabil by 419.8% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 421 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. 92.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jabil Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of JBL stock opened at $132.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Jabil Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.74 and a twelve month high of $141.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $126.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.54. The stock has a market cap of $17.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.16, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.32.

Jabil Dividend Announcement

Jabil ( NYSE:JBL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 14th. The technology company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $8.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.35 billion. Jabil had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 38.02%. Jabil’s revenue was down 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.61 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Jabil Inc. will post 8.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.24%. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.33%.

Jabil declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, September 28th that permits the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology company to repurchase up to 15.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on JBL. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Jabil from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Jabil from $150.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Argus increased their target price on Jabil from $125.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, September 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Jabil from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.44.

Insider Transactions at Jabil

In related news, CEO Kenneth S. Wilson sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.32, for a total value of $2,526,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 364,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,072,062. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Kenneth S. Wilson sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.32, for a total value of $2,526,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 364,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,072,062. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Mark T. Mondello sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.56, for a total transaction of $7,653,600.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 2,085,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,023,828.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 314,601 shares of company stock worth $40,201,576. 2.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Jabil Company Profile

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

