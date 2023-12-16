Symmetry Partners LLC Has $692,000 Stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Symmetry Partners LLC reduced its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) by 10.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,864 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 442 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $692,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Walter Public Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1.3% during the second quarter. Walter Public Investments Inc. now owns 86,064 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,255,000 after buying an additional 1,112 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 1st quarter worth about $207,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 14.0% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 807 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.6% during the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 21,851 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,203,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ethic Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 52.7% during the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 5,511 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $808,000 after purchasing an additional 1,901 shares during the last quarter. 89.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Broadridge Financial Solutions alerts:

Broadridge Financial Solutions Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:BR opened at $193.75 on Friday. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $131.83 and a 1 year high of $196.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The business’s 50-day moving average is $182.28 and its 200-day moving average is $175.55. The company has a market capitalization of $22.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.41 and a beta of 0.99.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Announces Dividend

Broadridge Financial Solutions ( NYSE:BR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 42.48% and a net margin of 10.81%. Equities research analysts predict that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 7.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is 56.84%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Broadridge Financial Solutions

In other news, VP Laura Matlin sold 4,090 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.49, for a total transaction of $775,014.10. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,228,084.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, VP Laura Matlin sold 4,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.49, for a total transaction of $775,014.10. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,481 shares in the company, valued at $1,228,084.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Christopher John Perry sold 20,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total transaction of $3,647,441.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 56,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,039,221.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,475 shares of company stock valued at $5,088,452. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on BR. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $226.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $178.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $185.57.

Get Our Latest Research Report on BR

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

(Free Report)

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.