Symmetry Partners LLC Has $706,000 Stock Position in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Symmetry Partners LLC lessened its position in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,809 shares of the company’s stock after selling 602 shares during the quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $706,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RTX. Avitas Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RTX by 1.1% during the second quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,496,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank raised its stake in RTX by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. American National Bank now owns 1,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX boosted its holdings in RTX by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX now owns 38,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,808,000 after purchasing an additional 2,513 shares during the period. Highview Capital Management LLC DE grew its position in RTX by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 13,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,284,000 after purchasing an additional 2,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daymark Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of RTX by 325.7% during the 2nd quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 110,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,785,000 after purchasing an additional 84,232 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

RTX stock opened at $80.24 on Friday. RTX Co. has a 12-month low of $68.56 and a 12-month high of $108.84. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.93.

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.06. RTX had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 10.05%. The company had revenue of $19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. RTX’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that RTX Co. will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. RTX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 109.77%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RTX. Melius downgraded RTX from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut RTX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $79.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of RTX from $100.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Bank of America cut shares of RTX from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors initiated coverage on shares of RTX in a research report on Friday, September 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, RTX currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.21.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

