Symmetry Partners LLC Has $824,000 Stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Symmetry Partners LLC decreased its position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,787 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,592 shares during the quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $824,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of Dollar General by 70.5% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dollar General in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. First Manhattan Co. boosted its holdings in Dollar General by 447.4% during the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on DG shares. Gordon Haskett raised Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Dollar General from $216.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 1st. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $114.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Oppenheimer downgraded Dollar General from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, HSBC raised Dollar General from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dollar General currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.28.

Dollar General Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:DG opened at $129.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $28.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $121.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $140.78. Dollar General Co. has a 12 month low of $101.09 and a 12 month high of $251.00.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.07. Dollar General had a return on equity of 31.68% and a net margin of 4.91%. The firm had revenue of $9.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.64 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Dollar General Co. will post 7.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 8th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.16%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dollar General

In related news, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $106.25 per share, with a total value of $212,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,966 shares in the company, valued at $3,290,137.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Profile

(Free Report)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.