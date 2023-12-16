Symmetry Partners LLC Has $889,000 Stake in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J)

Symmetry Partners LLC trimmed its stake in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,512 shares of the company’s stock after selling 352 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Jacobs Solutions were worth $889,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of J. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 93.8% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 47.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 210.5% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 101.4% during the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. 84.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jacobs Solutions Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:J opened at $126.79 on Friday. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a 52 week low of $109.00 and a 52 week high of $141.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company has a market capitalization of $15.98 billion, a PE ratio of 23.97, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $131.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $128.43.

Jacobs Solutions Announces Dividend

Jacobs Solutions ( NYSE:J Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.02 by ($0.12). Jacobs Solutions had a net margin of 4.07% and a return on equity of 14.19%. The firm had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 27th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 26th. Jacobs Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 19.66%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

J has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Raymond James lowered shares of Jacobs Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $157.00 to $151.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Jacobs Solutions presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.60.

Insider Transactions at Jacobs Solutions

In related news, SVP William B. Allen, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.50, for a total value of $194,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 28,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,645,425. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP William B. Allen, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.50, for a total value of $194,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 28,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,645,425. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Patrick Hill sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.48, for a total transaction of $701,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,995,418.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,832 shares of company stock valued at $3,186,983 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Jacobs Solutions

(Free Report)

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, engineering, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, Divergent Solutions, and PA Consulting segments.

