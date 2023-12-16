Symmetry Partners LLC Lowers Position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Symmetry Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 10.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,580 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,348 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in American International Group were worth $702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AIG. Sendero Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in American International Group by 7.7% in the third quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,036 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,487,000 after purchasing an additional 2,936 shares during the period. Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of American International Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $821,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in American International Group by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. now owns 296,112 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $17,038,000 after acquiring an additional 1,773 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in American International Group during the second quarter worth about $34,812,000. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in American International Group in the second quarter worth about $80,676,000. Institutional investors own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

American International Group Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE:AIG opened at $65.97 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $46.31 billion, a PE ratio of 12.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.40. American International Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.66 and a 12 month high of $67.69.

American International Group Dividend Announcement

American International Group ( NYSE:AIG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.06. American International Group had a return on equity of 10.66% and a net margin of 7.87%. The company had revenue of $12.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 14th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 13th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.59%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Argus upgraded shares of American International Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on American International Group in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $79.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on American International Group from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American International Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of American International Group from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.07.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other American International Group news, major shareholder International Group American sold 50,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.50, for a total value of $1,025,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 365,413,892 shares in the company, valued at $7,490,984,786. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About American International Group

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through General Insurance, and Life and Retirement segments. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

