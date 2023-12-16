Symmetry Partners LLC Reduces Holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Symmetry Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 13.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 12,765 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,973 shares during the quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $1,372,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ninety One UK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the third quarter worth about $6,583,000. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its stake in D.R. Horton by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 22,944 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,466,000 after buying an additional 928 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 59.9% during the 3rd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 11,751 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Park National Corp OH lifted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 183,092 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $19,677,000 after acquiring an additional 1,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manhattan West Asset Management LLC grew its position in D.R. Horton by 12.6% in the second quarter. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC now owns 18,394 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,238,000 after acquiring an additional 2,054 shares in the last quarter. 82.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on DHI shares. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on D.R. Horton in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $123.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of D.R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of D.R. Horton from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $148.00 to $164.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $121.00 to $116.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $137.67.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.21, for a total transaction of $59,318.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $713,086.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton Stock Performance

Shares of D.R. Horton stock opened at $150.07 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $50.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.84, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.57. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.67 and a 1 year high of $154.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $120.15 and its 200 day moving average is $118.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 6.62 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The construction company reported $4.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by $0.47. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 21.85% and a net margin of 13.38%. The business had revenue of $10.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.67 EPS. D.R. Horton’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

D.R. Horton Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a positive change from D.R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 20th. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.67%.

D.R. Horton Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

Featured Articles

