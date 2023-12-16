Symmetry Partners LLC Reduces Position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Symmetry Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 10.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,397 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 413 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $689,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its stake in Salesforce by 374.1% during the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 128 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Union Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Salesforce by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 270 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in Salesforce during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC lifted its position in Salesforce by 350.0% in the second quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 225 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Salesforce Stock Performance

Shares of CRM opened at $261.53 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $253.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.44, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1 year low of $126.34 and a 1 year high of $263.43. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $221.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $216.90.

Insider Buying and Selling

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.06. Salesforce had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 7.63%. The company had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 6.02 EPS for the current year.

In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.96, for a total transaction of $3,854,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,606,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,753,200,415.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 942 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.22, for a total transaction of $193,317.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 36,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,499,559.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.96, for a total transaction of $3,854,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 14,606,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,753,200,415.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 877,297 shares of company stock valued at $197,647,060. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CRM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their target price on Salesforce from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Salesforce from $252.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $275.00 to $293.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Salesforce from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Roth Mkm upped their target price on shares of Salesforce from $242.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $256.31.

Check Out Our Latest Report on CRM

Salesforce Company Profile

(Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.