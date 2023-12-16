Symmetry Partners LLC Sells 1,092 Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Symmetry Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,589 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 1,092 shares during the quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $1,029,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FCX. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Retirement Group LLC increased its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 97.1% in the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 670 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FCX stock opened at $41.51 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $36.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.37. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a one year low of $32.83 and a one year high of $46.73. The stock has a market cap of $59.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.05 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 1.67.

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The natural resource company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.43 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 9.98%. Freeport-McMoRan’s revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 13th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 12th. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is presently 20.27%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FCX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James reduced their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. Eight Capital set a $55.00 price target on Freeport-McMoRan and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Freeport-McMoRan currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.38.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

