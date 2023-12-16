Symmetry Partners LLC Sells 12,514 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Symmetry Partners LLC lessened its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 17.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,708 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 12,514 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,014,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the second quarter worth about $43,000. VitalStone Financial LLC increased its holdings in Pfizer by 179.3% during the 2nd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the period. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in Pfizer during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. 68.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pfizer Trading Up 1.8 %

PFE stock opened at $26.59 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $150.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.53, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.05. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.76 and a 1-year high of $53.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.05.

Pfizer Increases Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.15. Pfizer had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 16.72%. The company had revenue of $13.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.77 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 26th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 25th. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.32%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 89.62%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Pfizer from $44.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. TheStreet downgraded Pfizer from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Pfizer from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Pfizer from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.35.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

