Symmetry Partners LLC Sells 163 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Symmetry Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 12.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,183 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 163 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $974,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in REGN. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% during the third quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 3,958 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,257,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. BROOKFIELD Corp ON boosted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 8.7% during the second quarter. BROOKFIELD Corp ON now owns 29,626 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $21,287,000 after acquiring an additional 2,366 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 175.0% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 297 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Finally, Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $286,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.15% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 1.9 %

NASDAQ:REGN opened at $859.14 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $817.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $792.27. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $668.00 and a 12 month high of $887.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.50, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a current ratio of 5.18, a quick ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $10.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.39 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 30.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $9.98 EPS. Analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 36.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

REGN has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $960.00 to $985.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. Westpark Capital began coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $800.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $885.00 to $895.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $900.00 to $925.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $908.12.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $783.91, for a total transaction of $783,910.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,523,769.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $783.91, for a total transaction of $783,910.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,803 shares in the company, valued at $15,523,769.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $817.30, for a total transaction of $81,730.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,447 shares in the company, valued at $15,076,733.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,238 shares of company stock worth $2,656,856 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 8.83% of the company’s stock.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

(Free Report)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat neovascular age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

