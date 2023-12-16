Symmetry Partners LLC Sells 1,809 Shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Symmetry Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Free Report) by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 18,536 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 1,809 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in LKQ were worth $918,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in shares of LKQ by 94.1% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 497 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of LKQ by 81.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 623 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of LKQ by 55.3% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 736 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in shares of LKQ by 44.3% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 765 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in LKQ during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.67% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at LKQ

In other news, CEO Varun Laroyia sold 35,000 shares of LKQ stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.99, for a total value of $1,609,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 153,805 shares in the company, valued at $7,073,491.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Varun Laroyia sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.99, for a total transaction of $1,609,650.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 153,805 shares in the company, valued at $7,073,491.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Blythe J. Mcgarvie sold 5,564 shares of LKQ stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.82, for a total value of $260,506.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,118,061.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

LKQ Stock Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ LKQ opened at $46.60 on Friday. LKQ Co. has a 1-year low of $41.49 and a 1-year high of $59.38. The company has a market capitalization of $12.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.09 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $46.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.10). LKQ had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 17.48%. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. LKQ’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that LKQ Co. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LKQ Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 16th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. This is a boost from LKQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.71%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LKQ. StockNews.com upgraded shares of LKQ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 18th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on shares of LKQ in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of LKQ in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, LKQ currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.33.

LKQ Company Profile

(Free Report)

LKQ Corporation engages in the distribution of replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles and specialty vehicle aftermarket products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

Featured Stories

