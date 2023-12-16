Symmetry Partners LLC Sells 22 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Symmetry Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 7.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 262 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 22 shares during the quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $808,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in Booking during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Booking in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Booking by 1,400.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 15 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Booking by 433.3% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 16 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Shipley& Co Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Booking by 41.7% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd now owns 17 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. 92.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Susana D’emic sold 1,989 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,039.28, for a total value of $6,045,127.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,080,599.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Booking news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of Booking stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,975.99, for a total transaction of $2,231,992.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,191,847.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Susana D’emic sold 1,989 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,039.28, for a total value of $6,045,127.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,080,599.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,318 shares of company stock worth $9,998,893. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BKNG. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Booking from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $3,600.00 price objective on shares of Booking in a report on Monday, November 6th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $3,700.00 target price on shares of Booking in a research note on Monday, October 30th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Booking from $3,700.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Booking in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3,650.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,362.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:BKNG opened at $3,479.12 on Friday. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,907.38 and a 12-month high of $3,495.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3,052.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $2,969.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.36.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $72.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $67.86 by $4.46. Booking had a net margin of 25.70% and a return on equity of 840.22%. The firm had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $53.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 149.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

