Symmetry Partners LLC Sells 427 Shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Symmetry Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,996 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 427 shares during the quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $1,210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Ingersoll Rand by 12.0% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 15,601 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $786,000 after purchasing an additional 1,675 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 47.6% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,880 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 3,185 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Ingersoll Rand during the first quarter worth approximately $327,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 62.2% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,937 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,457,000 after purchasing an additional 11,096 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 57,771 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,909,000 after purchasing an additional 988 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Ingersoll Rand alerts:

Ingersoll Rand Stock Down 0.6 %

Ingersoll Rand stock opened at $74.84 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.75 and a 1-year high of $75.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $67.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.12.

Ingersoll Rand Dividend Announcement

Ingersoll Rand ( NYSE:IR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 11.47%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Monday, November 20th were issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 17th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.11%. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.28%.

Insider Activity

In other Ingersoll Rand news, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.89, for a total value of $934,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,253,957.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Ingersoll Rand news, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.89, for a total transaction of $934,570.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,253,957.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 9,532 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.22, for a total transaction of $631,209.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 58,263 shares in the company, valued at $3,858,175.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on IR shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Cfra raised their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $76.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Citigroup raised their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $79.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $76.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ingersoll Rand currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.20.

Get Our Latest Analysis on IR

About Ingersoll Rand

(Free Report)

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle, and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ingersoll Rand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingersoll Rand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.