Symmetry Partners LLC Sells 442 Shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Symmetry Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,323 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 442 shares during the quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $883,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LYB. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 1.0% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,812 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 26.2% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 41,362 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,349,000 after purchasing an additional 8,596 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $731,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,488 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $770,000 after purchasing an additional 1,684 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,268 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $644,000 after buying an additional 1,053 shares in the last quarter. 91.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LyondellBasell Industries Stock Performance

Shares of LYB stock opened at $94.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.19. LyondellBasell Industries has a one year low of $79.20 and a one year high of $102.04. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.80 billion, a PE ratio of 13.60, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.17.

LyondellBasell Industries Announces Dividend

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.43. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 22.15% and a net margin of 5.53%. The business had revenue of $10.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries will post 8.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 4th. Investors of record on Monday, November 27th were given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 24th. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is currently 71.63%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LYB has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. KeyCorp raised LyondellBasell Industries from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $112.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $116.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.00.

About LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

