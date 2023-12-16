Symmetry Partners LLC Sells 5,126 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Symmetry Partners LLC lowered its position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 51.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,761 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 5,126 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $778,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TRV. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,074 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $562,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 2.5% in the second quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 2,816 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. First National Advisers LLC grew its stake in Travelers Companies by 6.4% in the first quarter. First National Advisers LLC now owns 1,211 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. increased its holdings in Travelers Companies by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 1,785 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC raised its position in Travelers Companies by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 4,301 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $747,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. 81.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TRV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Travelers Companies in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $180.00 to $176.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Travelers Companies from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Travelers Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $191.17.

Insider Transactions at Travelers Companies

In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Andy F. Bessette sold 3,797 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.38, for a total transaction of $643,135.86. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,202,786.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Andy F. Bessette sold 3,797 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.38, for a total transaction of $643,135.86. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,202,786.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total transaction of $48,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 255,178 shares in the company, valued at $45,421,684. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:TRV opened at $182.79 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $171.83 and its 200 day moving average is $169.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $157.33 and a 1 year high of $194.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.59.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.98). The company had revenue of $10.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.42 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 10.41%. The business’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.20 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 11.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Travelers Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.29%.

Travelers Companies Profile

(Free Report)

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

See Also

