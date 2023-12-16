Symmetry Partners LLC Sells 780 Shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Symmetry Partners LLC cut its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Free Report) by 10.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,837 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 780 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $1,062,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of WSM. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 10,792 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 3.2% during the second quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 2,479 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Seascape Capital Management boosted its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 0.4% during the second quarter. Seascape Capital Management now owns 24,466 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,062,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,330 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,669,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Cooper Financial Group raised its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 2,569 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 99.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Buying and Selling at Williams-Sonoma
In other news, EVP Karalyn Smith sold 1,945 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.85, for a total transaction of $349,808.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,302,114. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Laura Alber sold 1,811 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $271,650.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 563,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,554,700. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Karalyn Smith sold 1,945 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.85, for a total value of $349,808.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,240 shares in the company, valued at $1,302,114. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 127,319 shares of company stock valued at $19,400,492. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Williams-Sonoma Price Performance
Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The specialty retailer reported $3.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.34 by $0.32. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 59.65%. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 14.49 EPS for the current year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of brokerages have weighed in on WSM. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a report on Monday, November 13th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.31.
About Williams-Sonoma
Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.
