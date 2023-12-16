Symmetry Partners LLC Sells 840 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Symmetry Partners LLC decreased its holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,336 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 840 shares during the quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $1,161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in Progressive by 97,906.9% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 372,104,935 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $49,255,530,000 after buying an additional 371,725,263 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Progressive by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,918,940 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,813,550,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019,643 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Progressive by 1.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,382,534 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,774,286,000 after purchasing an additional 254,125 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Progressive by 2.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,956,012 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,303,427,000 after purchasing an additional 560,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Progressive by 0.5% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,131,690 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,736,980,000 after purchasing an additional 87,687 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on PGR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Progressive from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Progressive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of Progressive in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Progressive in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $161.47.

Progressive Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Progressive stock opened at $153.39 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $158.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $140.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The Progressive Co. has a 12-month low of $111.41 and a 12-month high of $165.57. The company has a market cap of $89.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.27, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.42.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The insurance provider reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.38. Progressive had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 17.36%. The business had revenue of $15.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.66 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that The Progressive Co. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Progressive Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 18th. Progressive’s payout ratio is 8.68%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Progressive

In other news, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 1,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.39, for a total value of $220,412.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,451,205.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Jeffrey D. Kelly sold 15,000 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction on Friday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $2,250,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,521,350. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 1,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.39, for a total transaction of $220,412.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,451,205.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 117,342 shares of company stock worth $18,839,791 over the last three months. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Progressive

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Featured Stories

