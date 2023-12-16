Symmetry Partners LLC Takes $1.02 Million Position in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE)

Symmetry Partners LLC bought a new position in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 50,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,017,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in KVUE. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Kenvue in the 2nd quarter worth about $223,124,000. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Kenvue during the second quarter valued at approximately $216,465,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kenvue in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $164,895,000. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in Kenvue in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $158,520,000. Finally, Boston Partners purchased a new position in Kenvue during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $135,729,000. 11.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kenvue stock opened at $20.98 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Kenvue Inc. has a one year low of $17.82 and a one year high of $27.80.

Kenvue ( NYSE:KVUE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. Kenvue had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 10.08%. The company had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.87 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 7th.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Argus initiated coverage on Kenvue in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Kenvue from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Kenvue from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Kenvue in a report on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Kenvue from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Kenvue has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.92.

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, and other products under the Tylenol, Nicorette, and Zyrtec brands.

