Symmetry Partners LLC Takes $748,000 Position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Symmetry Partners LLC bought a new position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 9,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $748,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Aflac during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Aflac during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Aflac by 85.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aflac in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in shares of Aflac in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.75% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Stock Down 0.9 %

Aflac stock opened at $80.51 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $80.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Aflac Incorporated has a twelve month low of $60.20 and a twelve month high of $84.64. The company has a market capitalization of $47.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.88.

Aflac Announces Dividend

Aflac ( NYSE:AFL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.40. Aflac had a return on equity of 17.86% and a net margin of 24.17%. The business had revenue of $4.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. Aflac’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Aflac’s payout ratio is 22.13%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AFL has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Aflac from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Aflac from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Aflac in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Aflac from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Aflac from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.63.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Aflac news, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.47, for a total transaction of $38,235.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,033,949.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Steven Kent Beaver sold 3,114 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.71, for a total value of $257,558.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,914 shares in the company, valued at $1,729,796.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.47, for a total value of $38,235.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,598 shares in the company, valued at $2,033,949.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 165,315 shares of company stock valued at $13,420,962. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Aflac

(Free Report)

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates in two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

Further Reading

