Symmetry Partners LLC Trims Stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Symmetry Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,139 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 208 shares during the quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $765,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services increased its position in Honeywell International by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 17,548 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,242,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 17,231 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares in the last quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Honeywell International by 397.7% during the 3rd quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 125,426 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $23,171,000 after purchasing an additional 100,227 shares during the last quarter. Covea Finance increased its stake in Honeywell International by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Covea Finance now owns 137,191 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $25,345,000 after purchasing an additional 2,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 1.2% in the third quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 14,266 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,636,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on HON shares. StockNews.com raised Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $205.00 to $190.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Thursday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Honeywell International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $211.60.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 41,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.72, for a total transaction of $7,860,520.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 180,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,596,449.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Honeywell International Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of HON stock opened at $203.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $189.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $192.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.09 billion, a PE ratio of 25.20, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.04. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $174.88 and a 52-week high of $217.22.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.04. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 34.63%. The business had revenue of $9.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.23 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.25 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th were issued a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. This is a positive change from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.53%.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

Further Reading

