Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Insider Bart Schaller Sells 4,644 Shares

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Free Report) insider Bart Schaller sold 4,644 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total transaction of $174,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 60,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,259,975. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Synchrony Financial Stock Performance

Shares of Synchrony Financial stock traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $37.12. 8,909,051 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,036,651. Synchrony Financial has a one year low of $26.59 and a one year high of $38.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.21.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.05. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 18.82% and a net margin of 11.79%. The business had revenue of $5.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.47 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synchrony Financial Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 31st. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.48%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SYF. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new stake in Synchrony Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in Synchrony Financial in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 181.2% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 158.9% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SYF shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Synchrony Financial from $40.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $38.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Synchrony Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.76.

View Our Latest Analysis on SYF

About Synchrony Financial

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts to retail and commercial customers, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

See Also

