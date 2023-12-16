T Christopher Uchida Sells 1,000 Shares of Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) Stock

Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR – Get Free Report) CFO T Christopher Uchida sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.04, for a total transaction of $61,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,163 shares in the company, valued at $1,780,109.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

On Wednesday, November 15th, T Christopher Uchida sold 1,000 shares of Palomar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $60,000.00.

On Thursday, November 2nd, T Christopher Uchida sold 2,000 shares of Palomar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.80, for a total transaction of $113,600.00.

NASDAQ PLMR opened at $58.25 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.51. Palomar Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.63 and a twelve month high of $64.41. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 20.58 and a beta of 0.16.

Palomar ( NASDAQ:PLMR ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.13. Palomar had a net margin of 20.07% and a return on equity of 19.71%. The business had revenue of $92.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $91.11 million. Research analysts forecast that Palomar Holdings, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PLMR shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Palomar from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Palomar from $59.00 to $56.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Palomar presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.50.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Palomar by 17.7% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 13,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 2,040 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Palomar in the third quarter worth about $616,000. Diversified Trust Co raised its position in Palomar by 17.4% in the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 6,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Palomar by 501.2% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 60,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,052,000 after purchasing an additional 50,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Palomar by 16.0% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 72,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,657,000 after purchasing an additional 9,931 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.33% of the company’s stock.

Palomar Holdings, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance to residential and businesses in the United States. The company offers personal and commercial specialty property insurance products, including residential and commercial earthquake, fronting, commercial all risk, specialty homeowners, inland marine, Hawaii hurricane, and residential flood, as well as other products, such as assumed reinsurance.

