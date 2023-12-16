T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) EVP Deeanne King Sells 8,109 Shares

T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) EVP Deeanne King sold 8,109 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.95, for a total value of $1,297,034.55. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 56,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,052,210.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Deeanne King also recently made the following trade(s):

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

On Friday, December 15th, Deeanne King sold 8,110 shares of T-Mobile US stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.87, for a total value of $1,272,215.70.

T-Mobile US Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TMUS traded down $0.72 on Friday, hitting $156.15. 11,044,888 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,292,709. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $147.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $140.64. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a one year low of $124.92 and a one year high of $161.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $180.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.25 and a beta of 0.53.

T-Mobile US Dividend Announcement

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $19.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.35 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 9.93% and a return on equity of 11.65%. Research analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.37%.

Institutional Trading of T-Mobile US

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in T-Mobile US in the 4th quarter worth about $2,801,442,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 47.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,746,412 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $4,742,992,000 after purchasing an additional 10,564,117 shares during the last quarter. Softbank Group CORP. grew its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Softbank Group CORP. now owns 43,338,209 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $6,019,677,000 after purchasing an additional 3,566,400 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its holdings in T-Mobile US by 75,125.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 3,378,375 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $469,256,000 after acquiring an additional 3,373,884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in T-Mobile US during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $333,657,000. Institutional investors own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on T-Mobile US from $179.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on T-Mobile US from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on T-Mobile US from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on T-Mobile US from $191.00 to $194.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $182.35.

Get Our Latest Report on TMUS

About T-Mobile US

(Get Free Report)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.