T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) EVP Deeanne King Sells 8,110 Shares of Stock

T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) EVP Deeanne King sold 8,110 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.87, for a total value of $1,272,215.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,375 shares in the company, valued at $6,333,626.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Deeanne King also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 13th, Deeanne King sold 8,109 shares of T-Mobile US stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.95, for a total value of $1,297,034.55.

Shares of NASDAQ:TMUS traded down $0.72 on Friday, reaching $156.15. The company had a trading volume of 11,044,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,292,709. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a twelve month low of $124.92 and a twelve month high of $161.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $147.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $140.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $180.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.25 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $19.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.35 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 11.65% and a net margin of 9.93%. On average, equities analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 7.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. T-Mobile US’s payout ratio is presently 40.37%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in T-Mobile US during the second quarter valued at about $1,952,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in T-Mobile US by 84.8% during the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 170 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in T-Mobile US during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in T-Mobile US during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in T-Mobile US during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. 42.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on TMUS shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on T-Mobile US from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on T-Mobile US from $179.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on T-Mobile US from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. UBS Group raised their target price on T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $182.35.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

