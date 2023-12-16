T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Shares Sold by Bank of New Hampshire

Bank of New Hampshire reduced its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 12.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 915 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 135 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $96,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 18.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,766,218 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,457,406,000 after acquiring an additional 3,365,883 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 3.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,183,563 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,051,553,000 after acquiring an additional 625,340 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 2.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,031,123 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $562,187,000 after acquiring an additional 103,934 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 5.1% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,765,262 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $533,805,000 after acquiring an additional 231,862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 98,548.0% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,336,567 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $485,782,000 after acquiring an additional 4,332,171 shares in the last quarter. 75.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get T. Rowe Price Group alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP Andrew C. Mccormick sold 5,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.63, for a total transaction of $522,295.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 64,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,677,917.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider William J. Stromberg sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.48, for a total value of $984,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,825,520. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Andrew C. Mccormick sold 5,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.63, for a total value of $522,295.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 64,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,677,917.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 66,391 shares of company stock valued at $6,492,536. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

T. Rowe Price Group Stock Down 1.0 %

T. Rowe Price Group stock opened at $106.28 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.85. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.43 and a 12-month high of $132.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.32.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 18.79% and a net margin of 25.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.86 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 7.41 EPS for the current year.

T. Rowe Price Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.59%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.52%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $109.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $113.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, T. Rowe Price Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.45.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on TROW

T. Rowe Price Group Profile

(Free Report)

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.