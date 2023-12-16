Talon Metals (TSE:TLO) Trading 16.7% Higher

Talon Metals Corp. (TSE:TLO – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 16.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.18 and last traded at C$0.18. 352,386 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 19% from the average session volume of 296,013 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.15.

Separately, TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Talon Metals from C$0.80 to C$0.65 and set a “speculative buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 16th.

The company has a quick ratio of 5.62, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 502.49. The company has a market capitalization of C$163.15 million, a PE ratio of -55.00 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.26.

Talon Metals Corp., a mineral exploration company, explores for and develops mineral properties in the United States. It owns an 18.45% interest is the Tamarack nickel-copper-PGE project located in Minnesota, the United States; and a 100% interest in the Trairão iron project located in Brazil. The company is headquartered in Road Town, the British Virgin Islands.

