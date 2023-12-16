Tantech (NASDAQ:TANH) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tantech (NASDAQ:TANH – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Tantech Stock Down 32.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ TANH opened at $1.41 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.26. Tantech has a 52-week low of $0.83 and a 52-week high of $7.97.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tantech

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tantech in the second quarter worth approximately $61,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tantech by 21.8% in the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 224,686 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 40,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Tantech during the first quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.56% of the company’s stock.

Tantech Company Profile

Tantech Holdings Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures bamboo-based charcoal products for industrial energy, household cooking, heating, purification, agricultural, and cleaning applications in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Consumer Products, Electric Vehicles, and Biodegradable Packaging.

