Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH) Trading Down 2.9%

Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH)'s stock price fell 2.9% during trading on Thursday. The company traded as low as $9.62 and last traded at $9.62. 71,717 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 614,127 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.91.

Separately, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Target Hospitality from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd.

Target Hospitality Stock Down 3.5 %

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $919.01 million, a P/E ratio of 5.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.97.

Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.43. The business had revenue of $145.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.77 million. Target Hospitality had a net margin of 28.39% and a return on equity of 63.16%. The company's quarterly revenue was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. Analysts predict that Target Hospitality Corp. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Troy C. Schrenk sold 4,901 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total transaction of $80,866.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $516,829.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Troy C. Schrenk sold 4,901 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total value of $80,866.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $516,829.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Eric Kalamaras sold 2,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.53, for a total transaction of $40,597.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 30,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $503,834.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,799 shares of company stock worth $128,757. Corporate insiders own 68.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in Target Hospitality during the 1st quarter valued at about $70,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Target Hospitality by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,457,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,744,000 after acquiring an additional 16,020 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Target Hospitality by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 67,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 3,199 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Target Hospitality by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 311,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,869,000 after acquiring an additional 45,452 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its stake in Target Hospitality by 652.4% during the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 79,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 68,586 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.96% of the company’s stock.

Target Hospitality Corp. operates as a specialty rental and hospitality services company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Hospitality & Facilities Services – South, Hospitality & Facilities Services – Midwest, Government, and TCPL Keystone. It owns a network of specialty rental accommodation units.

