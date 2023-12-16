TD Cowen Boosts Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Price Target to $185.00

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by TD Cowen from $165.00 to $185.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. TD Cowen currently has an outperform rating on the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on Applied Materials from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. StockNews.com upgraded Applied Materials from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Applied Materials from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Raymond James started coverage on Applied Materials in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set an outperform rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on Applied Materials from $162.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $164.21.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Applied Materials

Applied Materials Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ AMAT opened at $161.95 on Tuesday. Applied Materials has a one year low of $93.68 and a one year high of $164.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.96 billion, a PE ratio of 19.97, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $145.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $143.10.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.14. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 46.12% and a net margin of 25.85%. The business had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.52 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Applied Materials will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.78%.

Institutional Trading of Applied Materials

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the second quarter valued at $29,000. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the second quarter valued at $29,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Applied Materials by 110.0% in the second quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 210 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Chelsea Counsel Co. purchased a new stake in Applied Materials in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Applied Materials by 76.9% in the third quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 230 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 77.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Applied Materials Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.