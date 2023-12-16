Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Acquired by Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO

Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO boosted its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 4.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,123 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO’s holdings in Tesla were worth $781,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in Tesla during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Tesla by 3,733.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 115 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Tesla by 2,050.0% during the 2nd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 129 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new position in Tesla during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Tesla during the 1st quarter worth $111,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.67, for a total transaction of $2,212,035.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 68,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,347,048.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.67, for a total transaction of $2,212,035.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 68,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,347,048.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.98, for a total value of $1,015,920.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 104,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,595,769.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,222 shares of company stock worth $7,091,898 over the last 90 days. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TSLA. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Tesla from $400.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. StockNews.com downgraded Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Tesla from $290.00 to $266.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $293.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $310.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $231.93.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA opened at $253.50 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $232.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $246.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $101.81 and a one year high of $299.29. The company has a market capitalization of $805.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 2.26.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.07). Tesla had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 21.47%. The firm had revenue of $23.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

