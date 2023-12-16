The Andersons, Inc. (ANDE) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.19 on January 22nd

The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 14th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.19 per share by the basic materials company on Monday, January 22nd. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 29th. This is a boost from Andersons’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19.

Andersons has raised its dividend payment by an average of 1.9% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Andersons has a dividend payout ratio of 18.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Andersons to earn $3.86 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.74 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.2%.

Andersons Price Performance

ANDE traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $54.74. The company had a trading volume of 623,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 223,170. Andersons has a twelve month low of $33.20 and a twelve month high of $55.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.42. The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 32.01 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.80.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Andersons ( NASDAQ:ANDE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.39). The company had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. Andersons had a net margin of 0.36% and a return on equity of 6.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Andersons will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Michael J. Anderson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total value of $162,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 224,968 shares in the company, valued at $12,148,272. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Michael J. Anderson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total transaction of $162,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 224,968 shares in the company, valued at $12,148,272. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ross W. Manire sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.79, for a total transaction of $258,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,123 shares in the company, valued at $1,456,490.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,606 shares of company stock valued at $551,250. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Andersons

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Andersons by 6.2% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 31,686 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,632,000 after buying an additional 1,848 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Andersons during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $751,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Andersons by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 446,316 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $22,990,000 after buying an additional 52,356 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Andersons by 17.1% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 125,071 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,442,000 after buying an additional 18,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Andersons by 23.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,820 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $816,000 after buying an additional 2,953 shares during the last quarter. 85.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Andersons from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th.

Andersons Company Profile

The Andersons, Inc operates in trade, renewables, and plant nutrient sectors in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Trade, Renewables, and Plant Nutrient. The company's Trade segment operates grain elevators; stores commodities; and provides grain marketing, risk management, and origination services, as well as sells commodities, such as corn, soybeans, wheat, oats, and corn oil.

