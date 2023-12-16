The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) Shares Sold by Central Bank & Trust Co.

Central Bank & Trust Co. lowered its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 83.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 729 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,708 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Perpetual Ltd raised its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 19.7% during the third quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 7,670 shares of the bank’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 1,262 shares during the last quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 2.5% during the third quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,513 shares of the bank’s stock worth $704,000 after buying an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 6.1% during the third quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 98,782 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,213,000 after buying an additional 5,710 shares in the last quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the second quarter worth about $482,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 14.6% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,102 shares of the bank’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.29% of the company’s stock.

BK stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $51.63. 8,085,685 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,093,089. The company has a market capitalization of $39.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.12, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $39.65 and a fifty-two week high of $52.26. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $45.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.61.

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The bank reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $4.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.32 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 11.84%. Bank of New York Mellon’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 27th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 26th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is currently 39.44%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BK. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $55.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $47.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.60.

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

