The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Stock Position Raised by Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC

Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC lifted its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 31.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,242 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,753 shares during the period. Boeing accounts for about 1.0% of Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,388,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Fortem Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 1,588 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in Boeing by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,465 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $856,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in Boeing in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Procyon Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Boeing by 96.4% in the 3rd quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 32,187 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $6,170,000 after buying an additional 15,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Boeing by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 9,225 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,719,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. 61.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BA stock traded up $8.03 on Friday, reaching $264.27. 14,995,889 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,699,138. The stock has a market cap of $159.88 billion, a PE ratio of -56.06 and a beta of 1.53. The Boeing Company has a one year low of $176.25 and a one year high of $265.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $208.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $212.89.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($3.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.21) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $18.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.01 billion. The company’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($6.18) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -6.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group raised their target price on Boeing from $275.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada raised Boeing from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $275.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Boeing in a report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $265.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Boeing from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boeing currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.12.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

