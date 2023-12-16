The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Sold by Vigilare Wealth Management

Vigilare Wealth Management lowered its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 34.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,642 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,493 shares during the period. Vigilare Wealth Management’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Procyon Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Coca-Cola by 73.8% during the 3rd quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 51,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,906,000 after acquiring an additional 22,041 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its position in Coca-Cola by 47.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Coca-Cola by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 31,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,757,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management raised its position in Coca-Cola by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 6,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola in the 3rd quarter valued at $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.96% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Coca-Cola news, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 20,534 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.12, for a total value of $1,152,368.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 143,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,046,653.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Coca-Cola news, CEO James Quincey sold 92,029 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.09, for a total value of $5,345,964.61. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 442,546 shares in the company, valued at $25,707,497.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 20,534 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.12, for a total value of $1,152,368.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 143,383 shares in the company, valued at $8,046,653.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 349,316 shares of company stock valued at $19,716,506 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Coca-Cola Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of KO stock traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $58.60. 65,177,382 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,842,304. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1 year low of $51.55 and a 1 year high of $64.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $56.78 and a 200 day moving average of $58.79. The firm has a market cap of $253.35 billion, a PE ratio of 23.51, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.58.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.92% and a return on equity of 42.44%. The business had revenue of $11.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.45 billion. Analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.90%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on KO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Monday, November 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.20.

Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

