The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.06 Per Share

The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Sunday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share on Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This is an increase from The Ensign Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06.

The Ensign Group has increased its dividend by an average of 5.0% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 16 consecutive years. The Ensign Group has a payout ratio of 4.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect The Ensign Group to earn $4.81 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.23 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 4.8%.

Get The Ensign Group alerts:

The Ensign Group Trading Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ ENSG opened at $111.48 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.10. The Ensign Group has a 52 week low of $85.50 and a 52 week high of $113.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.69, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Ensign Group

The Ensign Group ( NASDAQ:ENSG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.01. The Ensign Group had a net margin of 6.97% and a return on equity of 18.15%. The business had revenue of $940.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $938.95 million. Equities research analysts predict that The Ensign Group will post 4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other The Ensign Group news, Director Daren Shaw sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $380,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,625 shares in the company, valued at $3,194,375. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Ensign Group

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 2.6% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 28,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,677,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 3.5% during the first quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 0.5% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 34,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,554,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 5.8% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on ENSG shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of The Ensign Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stephens upped their price target on shares of The Ensign Group from $112.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of The Ensign Group in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of The Ensign Group in a report on Thursday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.40.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on The Ensign Group

About The Ensign Group

(Get Free Report)

The Ensign Group, Inc provides skilled nursing, senior living, and rehabilitative services, as well as other ancillary services. It operates through Skilled Services and Standard Bearer segments. The company's Skilled Services segment engages in the operation of skilled nursing facilities and rehabilitation therapy services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and offers nursing facilities including specialty care, such as on-site dialysis, ventilator care, cardiac, and pulmonary management, as well as standard services comprising room and board, special nutritional programs, social services, recreational activities, entertainment, and other services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for The Ensign Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Ensign Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.