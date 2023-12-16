The Gabelli Equity Trust (NYSE:GAB) Shares Gap Down to $5.33

The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. (NYSE:GAB – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $5.33, but opened at $5.21. The Gabelli Equity Trust shares last traded at $5.20, with a volume of 223,089 shares.
The Gabelli Equity Trust Stock Performance
The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.33.
The Gabelli Equity Trust Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.79%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Gabelli Equity Trust
The Gabelli Equity Trust Company Profile
The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in preferred stock, convertible or exchangeable securities, and warrants and rights.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than The Gabelli Equity Trust
- How to Buy Gold Stock and Invest in Gold
- It’s a special time to buy into Costco
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- MarketBeat Week in Review: 12/11 – 12/15
- Should You Add These Warren Buffett Stocks to Your Portfolio?
- How to invest in specialty retail stores
Receive News & Ratings for The Gabelli Equity Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Gabelli Equity Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.