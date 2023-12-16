The Gabelli Equity Trust (NYSE:GAB) Shares Gap Down to $5.33

The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. (NYSE:GAB – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $5.33, but opened at $5.21. The Gabelli Equity Trust shares last traded at $5.20, with a volume of 223,089 shares.

The Gabelli Equity Trust Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.33.

Get The Gabelli Equity Trust alerts:

The Gabelli Equity Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.79%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Gabelli Equity Trust

The Gabelli Equity Trust Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GAB. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in The Gabelli Equity Trust by 674.7% in the first quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Gabelli Equity Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in The Gabelli Equity Trust by 46.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 2,073 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in The Gabelli Equity Trust by 79.9% in the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 5,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 2,588 shares during the period. Finally, J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Gabelli Equity Trust in the third quarter valued at $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.86% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in preferred stock, convertible or exchangeable securities, and warrants and rights.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for The Gabelli Equity Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Gabelli Equity Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.