The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO) VP Shayn P. March Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO – Get Free Report) VP Shayn P. March sold 2,000 shares of The GEO Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.20, for a total transaction of $20,400.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 62,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $640,131.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
The GEO Group Trading Up 1.1 %
Shares of GEO stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.56. The stock had a trading volume of 4,958,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,242,436. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 12.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.67. The GEO Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.94 and a 52-week high of $12.42.
The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19. The business had revenue of $602.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $595.31 million. The GEO Group had a return on equity of 10.09% and a net margin of 5.10%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. Equities analysts expect that The GEO Group, Inc. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of The GEO Group in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush raised their price objective on The GEO Group from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on The GEO Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
The GEO Group, Inc (NYSE: GEO) is a leading diversified government service provider, specializing in design, financing, development, and support services for secure facilities, processing centers, and community reentry centers in the United States, Australia, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. GEO's diversified services include enhanced in-custody rehabilitation and post-release support through the award-winning GEO Continuum of Care, secure transportation, electronic monitoring, community-based programs, and correctional health and mental health care.
