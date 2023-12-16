The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO) VP Shayn P. March Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO – Get Free Report) VP Shayn P. March sold 2,000 shares of The GEO Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.20, for a total transaction of $20,400.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 62,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $640,131.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

The GEO Group Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of GEO stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.56. The stock had a trading volume of 4,958,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,242,436. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 12.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.67. The GEO Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.94 and a 52-week high of $12.42.

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19. The business had revenue of $602.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $595.31 million. The GEO Group had a return on equity of 10.09% and a net margin of 5.10%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. Equities analysts expect that The GEO Group, Inc. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in The GEO Group in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in The GEO Group in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in The GEO Group in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in The GEO Group by 203.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of The GEO Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 74.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of The GEO Group in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush raised their price objective on The GEO Group from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on The GEO Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

About The GEO Group

The GEO Group, Inc (NYSE: GEO) is a leading diversified government service provider, specializing in design, financing, development, and support services for secure facilities, processing centers, and community reentry centers in the United States, Australia, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. GEO's diversified services include enhanced in-custody rehabilitation and post-release support through the award-winning GEO Continuum of Care, secure transportation, electronic monitoring, community-based programs, and correctional health and mental health care.

