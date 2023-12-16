The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Position Cut by Olstein Capital Management L.P.

Olstein Capital Management L.P. trimmed its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $7,442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 140.0% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 120 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. 69.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on GS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. HSBC started coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $403.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $329.00 to $333.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Citigroup cut their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $400.00 to $380.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $440.00 price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Goldman Sachs Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $393.99.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:GS traded down $2.96 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $380.51. 4,522,310 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,374,045. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $289.36 and a 52-week high of $386.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $327.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $329.82. The company has a market capitalization of $124.09 billion, a PE ratio of 18.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.44.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The investment management company reported $5.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.42 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $11.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.15 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 7.77%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $8.25 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 22.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $2.75 per share. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 53.24%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Ericka T. Leslie sold 1,376 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.15, for a total value of $461,166.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,509,355.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Ericka T. Leslie sold 1,376 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.15, for a total value of $461,166.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,471 shares in the company, valued at $3,509,355.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 72,874 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.71, for a total transaction of $51,740.54. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 397,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,547.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in resale agreements.

