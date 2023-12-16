The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) Hits New 1-Year High at $382.03

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $382.03 and last traded at $378.67, with a volume of 1585117 shares. The stock had previously closed at $362.73.

GS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $447.00 to $468.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $400.00 to $380.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $329.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. HSBC began coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $403.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $440.00 price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $393.99.

The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $327.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $329.82.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The investment management company reported $5.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.42 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $11.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.15 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 7.37%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $8.25 EPS. Research analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 22.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a $2.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 53.24%.

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 72,874 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.71, for a total transaction of $51,740.54. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 397,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $282,547.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 72,874 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.71, for a total transaction of $51,740.54. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 397,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $282,547.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ericka T. Leslie sold 1,376 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.15, for a total transaction of $461,166.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,509,355.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cambridge Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 82.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 91 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 88.0% in the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 94 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.06% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in resale agreements.

