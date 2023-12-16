The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Holdings Boosted by Pacifica Partners Inc.

Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 100.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 200 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc.’s holdings in Hershey were worth $39,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new stake in shares of Hershey during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Hershey by 2.0% during the third quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 4,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $978,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hershey by 7.1% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA raised its holdings in shares of Hershey by 28.8% during the third quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 31,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,330,000 after buying an additional 7,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hershey during the second quarter valued at approximately $273,000. Institutional investors own 56.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on HSY shares. HSBC started coverage on shares of Hershey in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $248.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $250.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Hershey from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $239.00 to $213.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Hershey from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $240.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Hershey in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $205.00 price target on the stock. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $239.81.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.00, for a total transaction of $310,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,413,912. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 182 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.56, for a total value of $35,409.92. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,027,742.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.00, for a total transaction of $310,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,413,912. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,682 shares of company stock valued at $920,800 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Hershey Stock Down 2.4 %

HSY stock opened at $181.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The Hershey Company has a 1 year low of $181.47 and a 1 year high of $276.88. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $189.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $216.85. The firm has a market cap of $37.17 billion, a PE ratio of 19.61, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.34.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 17.11% and a return on equity of 54.74%. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.17 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Hershey Company will post 9.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hershey Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were given a dividend of $1.192 per share. This represents a $4.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is 51.46%.

Hershey Profile

(Free Report)

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

