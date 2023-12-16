The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) Shares Sold by Central Bank & Trust Co.

Central Bank & Trust Co. trimmed its stake in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,202 shares of the company’s stock after selling 673 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Kroger were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Kroger during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kroger in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kroger by 117.1% in the fourth quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 799 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,619,420,000 after buying an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kroger in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kroger in the second quarter worth about $43,000. 78.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:KR traded up $0.52 during trading on Friday, hitting $44.11. 18,723,623 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,086,319. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.16, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The Kroger Co. has a 12-month low of $42.10 and a 12-month high of $50.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $44.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.83.

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $33.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.90 billion. Kroger had a net margin of 1.27% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The company’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that The Kroger Co. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Kroger news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 4,798 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.52, for a total value of $218,404.96. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $189,181.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kroger in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Kroger in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Kroger from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of Kroger from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Kroger from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.27.

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

