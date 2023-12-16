The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) Lowered to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday morning.

LSXMK has been the topic of a number of other reports. TheStreet raised The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $36.00 to $24.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Pivotal Research upped their price target on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $34.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $53.00 to $43.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 6th.

Shares of LSXMK stock opened at $27.84 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.10. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a fifty-two week low of $22.24 and a fifty-two week high of $28.60.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter.

In other news, Director Malcolm Ian Grant Gilchrist sold 3,258 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.07, for a total value of $211,998.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 12.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LSXMK. Baupost Group LLC MA increased its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 14,851,048 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $415,681,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,457,817 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $661,157,000 after acquiring an additional 140,296 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,793,949 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $353,286,000 after acquiring an additional 1,592,241 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,575,859 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $296,018,000 after acquiring an additional 206,267 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,450,480 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $130,118,000 after acquiring an additional 20,922 shares during the period. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, podcast, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

