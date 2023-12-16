The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Position Increased by Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 11.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 370 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 788.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,501,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,080,490,000 after purchasing an additional 7,544,029 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 615.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,623,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,086,142,000 after purchasing an additional 7,417,830 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $735,469,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 122,771.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,540,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $401,323,000 after purchasing an additional 2,538,916 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 98,059.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,484,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $186,931,000 after purchasing an additional 1,482,657 shares during the period. 80.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Performance

NYSE:PNC opened at $152.41 on Friday. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $109.40 and a 1 year high of $169.07. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $126.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.71 billion, a PE ratio of 10.58, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.17.

The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by $0.50. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 20.39% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The business had revenue of $5.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.78 EPS. The PNC Financial Services Group’s revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 17th were given a $1.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 16th. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.07%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is 43.03%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on PNC. HSBC began coverage on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $144.00 to $142.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $125.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.05.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Guild Deborah sold 1,533 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.51, for a total value of $203,137.83. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,264,860.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

Further Reading

