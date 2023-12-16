The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Shares Sold by Central Bank & Trust Co.

Central Bank & Trust Co. cut its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 80.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,125 shares during the quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA acquired a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. 80.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The PNC Financial Services Group Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE PNC traded down $0.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $152.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,912,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,871,248. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $109.40 and a 52-week high of $169.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $126.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $125.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.17.

The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.50. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 20.39% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The firm had revenue of $5.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.78 earnings per share. The PNC Financial Services Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, November 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 17th were issued a $1.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 16th. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.07%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 43.03%.

Insider Activity at The PNC Financial Services Group

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Guild Deborah sold 1,533 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.51, for a total value of $203,137.83. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,264,860.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on PNC. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $125.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $116.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. HSBC began coverage on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $138.00 target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $153.38 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The PNC Financial Services Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.05.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

Featured Articles

