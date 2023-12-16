The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Shares Sold by Fortem Financial Group LLC

Fortem Financial Group LLC cut its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,642 shares during the period. Fortem Financial Group LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $1,214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PNC. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA purchased a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. 80.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on PNC shares. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $125.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $112.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $144.00 to $142.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.05.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Guild Deborah sold 1,533 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.51, for a total transaction of $203,137.83. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,264,860.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of PNC traded down $0.98 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $152.33. The company had a trading volume of 5,912,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,871,248. The stock has a market cap of $60.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.58, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $126.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $125.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $109.40 and a 52 week high of $169.07.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.50. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 20.39%. The firm had revenue of $5.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.78 earnings per share. The PNC Financial Services Group’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.87 EPS for the current year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, November 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 17th were given a dividend of $1.55 per share. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 16th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.03%.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

