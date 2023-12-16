The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Shares Sold by LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI

LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI cut its position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 137 shares during the period. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $423,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PNC. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA purchased a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 80.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PNC. Bank of America upgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com cut shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $138.00 target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $116.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Odeon Capital Group raised The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $153.38 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.05.

Insider Transactions at The PNC Financial Services Group

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Guild Deborah sold 1,533 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.51, for a total value of $203,137.83. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,264,860.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PNC traded down $0.98 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $152.33. 5,912,676 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,871,248. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $109.40 and a 52 week high of $169.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $126.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $60.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.58, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.17.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by $0.50. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 20.39% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The business had revenue of $5.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 17th were issued a $1.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 16th. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.07%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.03%.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

